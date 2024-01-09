THE SWARM: IL THRILLER AMBIENTALISTA DELLE TV PUBBLICHE. TRAMA E CAST (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) “Conosciamo meglio lo spazio che gli oceani”. È questa la consapevolezza di fondo nella serie tv “The SWARM – Il quinto giorno” – THRILLER AMBIENTALISTA girato prevalentemente in Italia in onda da mercoledì 10 dicembre in prima serata su Rai2. La serie in quattro puntate è coprodotta dall’Alleanza Europea con ZDF, France Te?le?visions, Rai Fiction, Viaplay Group e Hulu Japan. Tratta dal romanzo di Frank Scha?tzing, presentato in anteprima al Festival Internazionale del Cinema di Berlino. Il CAST di “The SWARM” vede la presenza di un CAST internazionale composto da Leonie Benesch, Alexander Karim, Ce?cile de France, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Joshua Odjick, Krista Kosonen, Barbara Sukowa, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, Takehiro Hira. Cosa accadrebbe se il mare e tutte le sue creature, dopo anni ...Leggi su bubinoblog
