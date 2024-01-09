Startup, Your Personal Trainer: aumento capitale di 720mila per la sport-tech (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) Roma, 9 gen. (Labitalia) - La Startup sport-tech Your Personal Trainer annuncia la conclusione di un aumento di capitale da 723 mila euro cui hanno partecipato Cdp Venture Capital attraverso il fondo Acceleratori e Lazio Innova insieme ad altri fondi e private investor come App Palestre, Wylab e Vesper holding. Your Personal Trainer è stata fondata a Roma da Valentina Righetti ed è stata selezionata fra le Startup accelerate da WesportUp, il programma della Rete Nazionale Acceleratori di Cdp Venture Capital e sport e Salute Spa dedicato allo sport ed al benessere. L'idea alla base di Your Personal ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
