Startup, il robot umanoide di Protom tra protagonisti al Ces di Las Vegas (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) (Adnkronos) – L’edizione 2024 del Ces (Consumer electronic show) di Las Vegas, la più grande fiera tech negli Stati Uniti e nel mondo, in programma da oggi fino al 12 gennaio, vede Protom tra le Startup innovative italiane riunite nel padiglione organizzato dall’Ice, Agenzia per la promozione all'estero e l'internazionalizzazione delle imprese italiane. Il Classmate robot Leggi su periodicodaily
