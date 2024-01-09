SHOKZ TO LAUNCH OPENSWIM PRO (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) The brand's first Bluetooth and MP3 compatible headphone made with bone conduction technology. AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Leading consumer electronics brand SHOKZ, renowned for its open ear headphones with patented bone conduction technology, has today announced the upcoming LAUNCH of OPENSWIM Pro, the brand's first Bluetooth and MP3 compatible sports headphone made with bone conduction technology. OPENSWIM Pro has an open ear design and an ultra-lightweight frame making it the ultimate multisport headphone, allowing users to listen to their favourite music in any environment, whether that's swimming, running or cycling, while still maintaining situational awareness. The OPENSWIM Pro headphones have a flexible Nickel-Titanium alloy frame, combining a soft silicone material and a biofit ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
