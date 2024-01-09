SCUBA Analytics Snags Industry Veteran Marc Ryan as Chief Product Officer (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/
SCUBA Analytics, a trailblazer in the field of high-frequency data collaboration decision intelligence, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Marc Ryan as its Chief Product Officer. Marc is a seasoned expert with media and measurement expertise who most recently served as the Chief Data Officer at Kantar. Leggi su sbircialanotizia
SCUBA Analytics, a trailblazer in the field of high-frequency data collaboration decision intelligence, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Marc Ryan as its Chief Product Officer. Marc is a seasoned expert with media and measurement expertise who most recently served as the Chief Data Officer at Kantar. Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
SCUBA Analytics Snags Industry Veteran Marc Ryan as Chief Product Officer SCUBA Analytics, a trailblazer in the field of high-frequency data collaboration decision intelligence, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Marc Ryan as its Chief Product Officer. Marc is a ...
SCUBA AnalyticsVideo su : SCUBA Analytics