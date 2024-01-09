RoboUP Unveils the Future at CES 2024: Rhino 1 All-Terrain Robot Mower, User-Driven Advancements, and a Sustainable Vision (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/
RoboUP, a pioneer in the service Robot industry, is proud to announce its latest innovation at CES 2024, the Rhino 1 All-Terrain Robot Mower. Rooted in the caregiver archetype, RoboUP's mission is to revolutionize how people care for their living spaces, embodying thoughtfulness, empathy, and compassion with their solutions. Rhino 1 Robot Mower: All-Terrain without Boundaries RoboUP is thrilled to present Rhino 1 Robot Mower, the embodiment of superior off-road performance. With its robust car-like AWD (All-Wheel Drive) system, Rhino 1 can ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
