OnePlus Announces the Partnership with Pixelworks on the Upcoming OnePlus 12 (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) The Pixelworks X7 adds the finishing touch to unrivaled visuals and immersive, epic gaming experiences on the OnePlus 12 SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2024 - Global technology company OnePlus today announced that it has partnered with Pixelworks, the leading provider of visual processing solutions, to include the Pixelworks X7 Independent Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
OnePlus Announces the Partnership with Pixelworks on the Upcoming OnePlus 12 The Pixelworks X7 adds the finishing touch to unrivaled visuals and immersive, epic gaming experiences on the OnePlus 12 ... Samsung announces Replay Wireless Controller designed for its Gaming Hub The Replay Wireless Controller comes in a Midnight Blue color. It has a design similar to the Xbox controller. The only differences on the controller are the dedicated TV volume buttons and the home ...
OnePlus AnnouncesVideo su : OnePlus Announces