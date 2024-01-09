Long Lost, Sbielberg e Kinberg uniscono le forze per il progetto (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) Pare che il thriller Long Lost verrà prodotto grazie a Steven Spielberg, Simon Kinberg, la Universal e la Ground Control Sembra che prossimamente Steven Spielberg attraverso la Amblin e la Universal produrranno insieme Long Lost. Si tratta di un nuovo thriller basato su un’opera di Colin Bannon che è coinvolto nel progetto e a quanto pare ricoprirà il ruolo di sceneggiatore. Nella produzione del progetto sono coinvolti anche Simon Kinberg e Audrey Chon attraverso la Genre Pictures e Scott Glassgold attraverso la Ground Control Entertainment. Al momento non si sa chi si occuperà della direzione del progetto. Non si sa altro al momento, né la data di uscita e nemmeno un ipotetico cast. L’unica cosa nota del progetto, ...Leggi su tuttotek
