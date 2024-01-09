LG AI Brain è il Large Language Model di LG al servizio della smarthome (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) LG ha illustrato al CES 2024 la sua visione per l'impiego dell'Intelligenza Artificiale come nuovo motore per l'ecosistema ThinQ 2.0 per la smarthome. Arriva il chatbot con IA generativa e gli elettrodomestici avranno funzioni su misura.... Leggi su dday
Advertising
PanGIA Biotech Plans Expanded Multi - Cancer Early Detection Liquid Biopsy Study The company immediately began recruiting urologists in US - based academic as well as large and ... ovarian, lung, renal, bladder, colorectal, stomach, pancreas, liver, and brain. The company will ... Progetti di ricerca ...able to regulate adult neurogenesis may be a powerful tool to promote repair and support the brain'... AD010.044) Abstract The large majority of pituitary tumors (PT) are benign and relatively slow ... Brain reset: Sleep restores the balance between order and chaos The team explored how sleep acts as a reset mechanism for the brain, maintaining its optimum computational state. Alzheimer's drugs might get into the brain faster with new ultrasound tool, study shows Scientists have found a way to help Alzheimer’s drugs seep inside the brain faster — by temporarily breaching its protective shield.
Brain LargeVideo su : Brain Large