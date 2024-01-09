LeddarTech Supports Accelerated L2/L2+ ADAS Development by Releasing the LeddarVision Surround-View Premium Highway Assist Software Stack on an Embedded Platform (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/
LeddarTech ®, an automotive Software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception Software technology for ADAS, AD and parking applications, announces the availability and unveiling of the LeddarVision™ Surround-View (LVS-2+) at CES 2024. The LVS-2+ was developed on the Nvidia Orin Embedded system, with the Leggi su sbircialanotizia
LeddarTech ®, an automotive Software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception Software technology for ADAS, AD and parking applications, announces the availability and unveiling of the LeddarVision™ Surround-View (LVS-2+) at CES 2024. The LVS-2+ was developed on the Nvidia Orin Embedded system, with the Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
LeddarTech completes $59M SPAC Nasdaq listing While the initial agreement anticipated $66 million in gross proceeds, LeddarTech CEO Charles Boulanger revealed the final total as $58.6 million - comprising $44 million via a convertible “private ... Quebec autonomous vehicle tech company skirts IPO dry spell to go public in U.S. The IPO market all but dried up in 2023, but that didn’t stop a promising Quebec City-based software company from finding its way onto public markets late in the year via a merger with a “blank-check” ...
LeddarTech SupportsVideo su : LeddarTech Supports