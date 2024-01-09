FORCYD announces expansion into Germany and appointment of new Partner as lead for the DACH region (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) FRANKFURT, Deutschland, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/
FORCYD today announced the launch of its Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) operations with the opening of our Frankfurt office and appointment of Michael Becker as Partner and lead of the DACH region. Over the past 5 years FORCYD has grown to become a leader in eDiscovery, Document Review and Cyber Forensic in Europe with one of the largest and most experienced teams of local experts. This next step in FORCYD's growth and expansion reflects the increasing need for local presence to respond to the challenges that DACH-based businesses are facing in regulatory requirements and the importance of integrating ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FORCYD today announced the launch of its Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) operations with the opening of our Frankfurt office and appointment of Michael Becker as Partner and lead of the DACH region. Over the past 5 years FORCYD has grown to become a leader in eDiscovery, Document Review and Cyber Forensic in Europe with one of the largest and most experienced teams of local experts. This next step in FORCYD's growth and expansion reflects the increasing need for local presence to respond to the challenges that DACH-based businesses are facing in regulatory requirements and the importance of integrating ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
FORCYD announces expansion into Germany and appointment of new Partner as lead for the DACH region FORCYD today announced the launch of its Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) operations with the opening of our Frankfurt office and appointment of Michael Becker as Partner and lead of the DACH ... Call for Application to Researchers for Joint Research Project between Ono Pharmaceutical and BioMed X New Strategies to Engage Neurophils in Solid Tumors - OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, ...
FORCYD announcesVideo su : FORCYD announces