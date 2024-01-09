Deeper Liquidity and Minimized Risks: FinchTrade Partners with Cypator for Enhanced OTC Crypto Trading (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/
FinchTrade, a Swiss company specializing in Liquidity provision and investment tools in the Cryptocurrency sector, announces its collaboration with Cypator, a leading institutional Crypto Electronic Communication Network (ECN). FinchTrade will use Cypator's ECN to enable Enhanced Liquidity discovery, with pre-trade balance checks through settlement, on a bilateral and custodian and prime broker basis. This Partnership underscores FinchTrade's dedication to enhancing its service offerings, especially in order execution and Liquidity provision for client investment strategies. Cypator's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Deeper Liquidity and Minimized Risks: FinchTrade Partners with Cypator for Enhanced OTC Crypto Trading ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinchTrade, a Swiss company specializing in liquidity provision and investment tools in the cryptocurrency sector, announces its collaboration with ...
