DeepBrain AI Delivers AI Avatar to Empower People with Disabilities (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) The world's first AI Avatar that represents a young woman recently diagnosed with ALS. PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/
DeepBrain AI, a deep-learning-based video synthesis company and innovator of AI-generated virtual humans, announces that in collaboration with Lenovo and the Scott Morgan Foundation, the company has delivered a hyper-realistic AI Avatar to Erin Taylor, a 24-year-old woman recently diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). The AI Avatar is part of a comprehensive set of assistive technology tools designed to Empower Erin to interact with technology, communicate with People, and stay connected. Videos featuring AI Avatars developed by
