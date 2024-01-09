(Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024), Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/.AI recently announced ahipNanyang Technological University,(NTU) tothe automation progress inlabs. Under this agreement,.AI will build the firstfor NTU'sstudies that enables synthesis, functionalization and measurement.integrated technologies of algorithms and equipment,.AI provides

Established in 2016, and with major customers andaround the world, Li - Cycle is on a ... the development of an alternativemake - up of lithium - ion batteries or battery ...GenSci, through a combination of proprietary R&D and collaborative efforts with, has ... including biopharmaceuticals,drugs, live bacterial preparations (LBPs) and medical devices. "...Chemical.AI recently announced a partnership with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) to advance the automation progress in nanomaterials labs. Under this agreement, ...Seaport Research Partners analyst Michael J. Harrison downgraded a few chemical stocks ahead of their earnings release amid chemical industry's sluggish market fundamentals. In the Chemical industry, ...