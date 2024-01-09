Chemical.AI partners with NTU Singapore to advance automated and AI-powered research platform for nanomaterials (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) Singapore, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Chemical.AI recently announced a partnership with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) to advance the automation progress in nanomaterials labs. Under this agreement, Chemical.AI will build the first automated research platform for NTU's nanomaterials studies that enables synthesis, functionalization and measurement. with integrated technologies of algorithms and equipment, Chemical.AI provides Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Chemical.AI recently announced a partnership with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) to advance the automation progress in nanomaterials labs. Under this agreement, Chemical.AI will build the first automated research platform for NTU's nanomaterials studies that enables synthesis, functionalization and measurement. with integrated technologies of algorithms and equipment, Chemical.AI provides Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Li - Cycle Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE Established in 2016, and with major customers and partners around the world, Li - Cycle is on a ... the development of an alternative chemical make - up of lithium - ion batteries or battery ... GenSci Launches Global Innovation Hub in Shanghai GenSci, through a combination of proprietary R&D and collaborative efforts with partners, has ... including biopharmaceuticals, chemical drugs, live bacterial preparations (LBPs) and medical devices. "... Chemical.AI partners with NTU Singapore to advance automated and AI-powered research platform for nanomaterials Chemical.AI recently announced a partnership with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) to advance the automation progress in nanomaterials labs. Under this agreement, ... Chemical Sector Outlook: Ecolab, Linde, and Sherwin-Williams Downgraded Amid Market Shifts Seaport Research Partners analyst Michael J. Harrison downgraded a few chemical stocks ahead of their earnings release amid chemical industry's sluggish market fundamentals. In the Chemical industry, ...
Chemical partnersVideo su : Chemical partners