Beatbot to Make Waves at CES 2024 by Unveiling World’s First All-in-One Intelligent Pool Cleaning Robot

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024

With significant advances in efficiency, performance and power, Beatbot AquaSense Pro is truly, 'The One Pool Robot to Rule Them All'.This AI-powered bot can not only clean your pool from the floor to the waterline—including removing surface debris—but it can also dispense pool clarifier.