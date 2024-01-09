Acousia Therapeutics attracts new investor on its path to make hearing loss a treatable disease (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) TÜBINGEN, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Acousia Therapeutics GmbH, a clinical-stage biotech company developing drug candidates against acute and chronic forms of hearing loss, proudly announces Esperante Ventures as the latest addition to its esteemed group of investors. The infusion of fresh capital is set to boost the progress of Acousia's Kv7.4 activator programs, with a focus on advancing the ongoing clinical development of ACOU085. ACOU085 is a proprietary, small-molecule, etiology-agnostic otoprotective drug candidate, which recently entered Phase 2 clinical testing for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced hearing loss and sensory hair cell death in cancer patients. The significant otoprotective potential of ACOU085 is broadly supported ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
