XREAL Teams with Sector Leading Companies at CES 2024 to Bring Spatial Computing to More Audiences

(Di lunedì 8 gennaio 2024) Showing strong collaborations and imaginative demos,showcasescapabilities for automobile, enterprise and entertainment scenarios utilizing its best-selling AR glasses LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8,/PRNewswire/'s is committed to extending its expertise intoscenarios and. To achieve that,(formerly "Nreal") has partneredinnovative

To define the future of AR glasses, Xreal has teamed up with the likes of Qualcomm and BMW to make the dream of wearing these in all aspects of your daily life a reality. As we’ve been exploring the ...XREAL's mission is to bring augmented reality (AR) to everyone. In 2024, XREAL is committed to extending its expertise in spatial computing to ...