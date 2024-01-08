Welcome to Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds ritira il Creative Arts Emmy Award vestito da Deadpool (Di lunedì 8 gennaio 2024) Il noto attore, che aveva acquistato la squadra di calcio gallese assieme a Rob McElhenney, ha ritirato il premio per il Miglior reality non strutturato (Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.) Un simpatico siparietto è andato in scena nel corso della prima serata della 75esima edizione dei Primetime Creative Arts Emmy. La serie Welcome to Wrexham, incentrata sulla nota squadra di calcio gallese, si è aggiudicata quattro premi, tra cui Miglior reality non strutturato (Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program). A ringraziare per la premiazione ci ha pensato Ryan Reynolds che per l'occasione si è vestito da Deadpool. "Wrexham, vi amiamo. Grazie per aver permesso a Rob e all'altro tizio di raccontare la ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Disney+: a gennaio arrivano The Creator, Echo e The Artful Dodger Welcome to Wrexham " Seconda stagione " 10 gennaio Rob McElhenney e Ryan Reynolds sono alla guida della terza squadra di calcio professionistica più antica del mondo. Welcome to Wrexham è una ... Cosa vedere in streaming a Gennaio 2024: film e serie TV ... The Giggle (Disney+) Irish Crime (Sky e NOW) 10 GENNAIO Demoni e redentori " La storia di Christina Boyer (Disney+) ECHO " Tutti e cinque gli episodi (Disney+) Welcome to Wrexham " Stagione 2 ... Creative Arts Emmys: Complete Winners List Early winners included A Black Lady Sketch Show, which won the Emmy in picture editing in variety programming for the third consecutive year; Succession: Controlling the Narrative, for a short-form ... Ryan Reynolds celebrates Emmy wins for 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary Ryan Reynolds has paid tribute to Wrexham in a speech whilst celebrating the success of the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary at the Emmy Awards. The Marvel actor posted a video on social media ...
Welcome WrexhamVideo su : Welcome Wrexham