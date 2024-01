Truck and Bus | tre settimane di controlli sulle strade Poi di nuovo tutti liberi di fare i delinquenti?

Westport Awarded Development Contract with a Global Heavy Truck Manufacturer to Adapt and Commercialize Next Gen LNG HPDI™ Fuel System for the Euro 7 Vehicle Platform

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX: WPRT) (NASDAQ: WPRT), a leading supplier ... (sbircialanotizia)