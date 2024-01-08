NFL, si è conclusa la regular season: si completa il quadro dei Play-offs (Di lunedì 8 gennaio 2024) Si è ufficialmente conclusa la regular season della NFL. Mancavano ormai pochi dettagli per andare a completare il quadro dei Play-offs che scatteranno nel prossimo fine settimana con i tre giorni dedicati al Super Wild Card Round. La strada verso il Super Bowl del 12 febbraio a Las Vegas è ufficialmente partita! Il Super Wild Card Round scatterà sabato 13 gennaio alle ore 22.30 con Houston Texans #4-Cleveland Browns #5. Alle ore 02.00 di domenica 14 gennaio toccherà ad un interessantissimo Kansas City #3 Chiefs-Miami Dolphins #6. Alle ore 19.00 italiane un altro scontro della AFC tra Buffalo Bills #2 e Pittsburgh Steelers #7. Dopodichè sarà la volta della NFC. Si partirà alle ore 22.30 con Dallas Cowboys #2-Green Bay Packers #7, quindi passando a lunedì 16 gennaio ...Leggi su oasport
