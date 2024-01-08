Medison Pharma Announces Agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to Commercialize Libtayo® (cemiplimab) in Multiple Countries (Di lunedì 8 gennaio 2024) ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Medison Pharma ("Medison"), a global Pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets, announced today their exclusive multi-national Agreement with Regeneron Ireland DAC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN), a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and Commercializes life-transforming medicines Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Medison Pharma Announces Agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to Commercialize Libtayo® (cemiplimab) in Multiple Countries ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medison Pharma ("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets, ... Medison Pharma Announces Agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to Commercialize Libtayo® (cemiplimab) in Multiple Co Medison Pharma ("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets, announced today their exclusive multi-national ...
