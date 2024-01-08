Essence, il rapper outsider: "Basta al sessismo nelle canzoni rap. L'ho capito grazie all'università" (Di lunedì 8 gennaio 2024) Si chiama Davide Fontana, ha 24 anni, studia Filosofia e ha una missione: cambiare la musica rap. Un compito non semplice e per questo motivo si definisce un "outsider". Il suo nome d'arte è Essence, ovvero "Essenza", perché tramite la musica riesce ad esprimersi liberamente.A fine 2023 ha...Leggi su europa.today
Advertising
Halle Bailey welcomes first baby with rapper DDG after two years of dating and drama Halle Bailey is a mother! The 'Little Mermaid' star announced that she and boyfriend DDG welcomed their first child months after fueling pregnancy rumors. Halle Bailey and DDG's Son Halo Has Cute Cameo in Rapper's New Music Video Halle Bailey and DDG's baby boy has made his official music video debut. DDG, 26, dropped an accompanying video for his new rap "Darryl Freestyle" on Saturday, January 6. Son Halo briefly appeared in ...
Essence rapperVideo su : Essence rapper