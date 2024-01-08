Da JLo e Ben Affleck a Billie Eilish e mamma Maggie | tutte le coppie dei Golden Globe 2024

Jennifer Lopez:ha accompagnato il marito, l'attoreAffleck, per il film 'Air' e, per l'occasione, ha indossato un abito rosa haute couture Nicole + Felicia, creato su misura per lei. Emma ...L'attivismo di Charlize Theron ènoto a Hollywood dove metterci la faccia ha davvero un impatto ... a partire da). Si tratta di uno show che intrattiene e al tempo stesso convoglia forti ...Jennifer Lopez showed her "inner feelings of awkwardness" as she was forced to defend her marriage to Ben Affleck at the Golden Globe Awards. The 54-year-old looked incredible as she walked the red ...Ben Affleck cheered when Matthew Macfadyen won in the supporting actor in a TV drama category for his role in Succession at the Golden Globes. See the reaction.