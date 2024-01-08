Announcing MarcoPolo700 Foundation and UNESCO partnership (Di lunedì 8 gennaio 2024) (Adnkronos) - Introducing the MarcoPolo700 Foundation: Fostering growth through cultural exchange, art and education LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2024 - Today's launch of the MarcoPolo700 Foundation as a charitable organisation dedicated to fostering growth through cultural exchange, art and education marks the 700th anniversaryof Marco Polo's passing. The Foundation seeks to address a world facing complex challenges and geopolitical tensions, holding up high Marco Polo's important legacy of promoting understanding, appreciation, and collaboration across different cultures. Mission The MarcoPolo700 Foundation is working towards building a transformative travelling exhibition that retraces Marco Polo's journey from Italyto China. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Announcing MarcoPolo700 Foundation and UNESCO partnership
Introducing the MarcoPolo700 Foundation: Fostering growth through cultural exchange, art and education LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach ... (sbircialanotizia)
Announcing MarcoPolo700 Foundation and UNESCO partnership LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2024 - Today’s launch of the MarcoPolo700 Foundation as a charitable organisation dedicated to fostering growth through cultural exchange, ... Cong coins ‘Odisha for Odias’ slogan ahead of elections The ruling BJD and opposition BJP were working against Odisha’s self-esteem by involving “outsiders” in the state’s affairs, senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar alleged on Sunday. Raising the slogan of ...
Announcing MarcoPolo700Video su : Announcing MarcoPolo700