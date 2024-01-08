Alimentiv Announces Pierre Gaudreault as New Chief Executive Officer (Di lunedì 8 gennaio 2024) LONDON, ON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Alimentiv Inc. ("Alimentiv") is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Gaudreault as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2024. This announcement follows a comprehensive international CEO search conducted by the Board of Directors. Pierre brings a wealth of experience, with over 25 years of Executive expertise managing businesses in Canada, Europe, and Asia. His extensive background includes international leadership roles in diverse commercial organizations, spearheading go-to-market model transformations, and driving transformation and growth. He is deeply committed to fostering diversity and inclusion, building relationships, and promoting leadership development. His ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Alimentiv Inc. ("Alimentiv") is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Gaudreault as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2024. This announcement follows a comprehensive international CEO search conducted by the Board of Directors. Pierre brings a wealth of experience, with over 25 years of Executive expertise managing businesses in Canada, Europe, and Asia. His extensive background includes international leadership roles in diverse commercial organizations, spearheading go-to-market model transformations, and driving transformation and growth. He is deeply committed to fostering diversity and inclusion, building relationships, and promoting leadership development. His ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Incidente aereo Tokyo (2): Dash 8 era alla terza missione umanitaria Il velivolo De Havilland Dash 8/315Q (marche JA722A) della guardia costiera nipponica, coinvolto nell'incidente aereo all'aeroporto di Tokyo-Haneda, stava effettuando il suo terzo viaggio umanitario i ... La privacy differenziale alla prova dell’AI: le linee guida NIST per le aziende Un draft dell'agenzia Usa NIST indica funzionalità, vantaggi, sfide di implementazione e prospettive future della "privacy differenziale", una delle tecnologie di miglioramento della privacy più “matu ...
Alimentiv AnnouncesVideo su : Alimentiv Announces