AliExpress Launches First Consumer Insights Report and 2024 Winter Discounts with Bigger Savings for European Consumers (Di lunedì 8 gennaio 2024) LONDON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/
AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, today Launches its inaugural Consumer Insights Report exploring the online shopping landscape across Europe. Having surveyed Consumers from France, Germany, Spain and the UK, the Report aims to uncover key trends and Insights into European Consumers' online behaviours and shopping patterns. Online shopping remains popular The figures confirm that online shopping remains very popular across Europe – with 94% of Consumers surveyed stating they had spent money online over the past 3 months. The highest rates of online shopping ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
