10 washi tape che trasformeranno la tua agenda in un' opera d' arte

Semplice e facile da costruire, basta munirsi di, uno scotch di origine giapponese che ha la caratteristica di staccarsi facilmente dal muro una volta terminate le festività. Con ...Infine, per chi proprio non ha idee o scarsa manualità, sono utilissimi i, nastri adesivi decorati da ritagliare e applicare sui cartoncini. Gli auguri di Natale non sono mai stati più ...With just a weekend to spare, you can tackle these seven easy do-it-yourself (DIY) home decor projects and transform your space into something truly special.If you cannot make permanent changes to the design of your home, you can still get creative. Here's how to use tape to hack your living room design.