XREAL Jump-Starts the Future of Affordable, Full-Featured Spatial Computing, Announces XREAL Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses for Developers (Di domenica 7 gennaio 2024) Developers invited to explore the Future of next generation 6DoF Spatial Computing applications with XREAL Air 2 Ultra Glasses, pre-orders available now LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/
XREAL's mission is to bring augmented reality (AR) to everyone. XREAL (formerly 'Nreal') today unveiled XREAL Air 2 Ultra, the latest addition to its popular XREAL Air Leggi su sbircialanotizia
XREAL's mission is to bring augmented reality (AR) to everyone. XREAL (formerly 'Nreal') today unveiled XREAL Air 2 Ultra, the latest addition to its popular XREAL Air Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
XREAL Jump-Starts the Future of Affordable, Full-Featured Spatial Computing, Announces XREAL Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses for Developers Developers invited to explore the future of next generation 6DoF spatial computing applications with XREAL Air 2 Ultra glasses, pre-orders available now ... Xreal’s new AR glasses bring the fight to Apple Vision Pro — true spatial computing at a fraction of the cost The Xreal Air 2 Ultra AR glasses have just been revealed at CES 2024 — priced at $699, available in March, and primed to compete with Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3. This is a big jump up from the ...
XREAL JumpVideo su : XREAL Jump