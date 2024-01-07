Midnight in the Switchgrass è basato su una storia vera? (Di domenica 7 gennaio 2024) “Midnight in the Switchgrass” è un thriller del 2021 nato per la regia di Randall Emmett. La sceneggiatura è stata curata da Alan Horsnail, mentre le musiche sono state composte da Robin Stout. Il film, tratto da una storia vera, offre una trama avvincente e un cast ben definito. La storia vera che ispira il film “Midnight in the Switchgrass – Caccia al Serial Killer” rappresenta la trasposizione cinematografica della vera storia che ha portato alla cattura di Robert Benjamin Rhoades, noto come il Truck Stop Killer negli Stati Uniti. Rhoades, un serial killer e stupratore texano, ha perpetrato i suoi crimini, che includevano torture e stupri, uccidendo le sue vittime. L’uomo aveva allestito una sorta di camera delle ...Leggi su nonsolo.tv
