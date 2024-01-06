Jaclyn Cosmetics, il brand makeup dell’influencer Jaclyn Hill chiude ufficialmente (Di sabato 6 gennaio 2024) Una delle pioniere del beauty influencing e content creator Jaclyn Hill, proprietaria del suo brand Jaclyn Cosmetics ha dichiarato bancarotta. Il 1° gennaio, su Instagram, l’influencer Jaclyn Hill ha annunciato che il suo beauty brand Jaclyn Cosmetics sarà chiuso “per il prossimo futuro”. La linea – guidata dalla Hill ma di proprietà di Forma brands, la società madre di Morphe – è stata lanciata nel 2019, quando la prima ondata di creatori di YouTube era al suo apice. Forma brands ha puntato su influencer di alto profilo come Hill e le controverse star James Charles e ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
