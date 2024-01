Chelsea-Preston | FA Cup | streaming | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Tra le partite da almeno tre gol occhio a Southampton - Walsall,e Swansea - Morecambe. Pronostici altre partite In Coppa del Re riflettori puntati sul sorprendente Girona, capace ......00 Norwich - Bristol Rovers 16:00 Plymouth - Sutton 16:00 QPR - Bournemouth 16:00 Southampton - Walsall 16:00 Stoke - Brighton 16:00 Watford - Chesterfield 16:0018:30 Middlesbrough ...Latest Chelsea news as Mauricio Pochettino's side prepare for an FA Cup third round game against Preston North End at Stamford Bridge after beating Luton Town 3-2 last time out ...Chelsea will be without Jackson as he is currently with Senegal ... ahead of their FA Cup third-round match against second-tier Preston North End. "Armando, it's a possibility to play for him...