Blackburn-Cambridge United FA Cup | 06-01-2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Autore : infobetting
Blackburn-Cambridge United (FA Cup, 06-01-2024 ore 16:00 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 6 gennaio 2024) Blackburn e Cambridge United militano rispettivamente in EFL Championship e League One, entrambi in una posizione di medio-bassa classifica. I Rovers hanno mancato di un soffio i playoff nella scorsa stagione ma per il momento non si stanno ripetendo sugli stessi livelli sopratutto per via dei risultati di un ultimo periodo che li ha visti InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
FA Cup: i pronostici sulle altre partite di sabato 6 gennaio ... ore 18:30) Le partite da almeno un gol per squadra   Maidstone - Stevenage , ore 13:30   Milwall - Leicester , ore 13:30 FA Cup: le partite da almeno tre gol complessivi Blackburn - Cambridge , ...
Le partite di oggi, sabato 6 gennaio 2024 - Calciomagazine ...45 INGHILTERRA FA CUP Coventry - Oxford Utd 13:30 Maidstone - Stevenage 13:30 Millwall - Leicester 13:30 Wimbledon - Ipswich 13:30 Sunderland - Newcastle 13:45 Blackburn - Cambridge Utd 16:00 ...
Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Cambridge United in the FA Cup today. This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning ...
Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United Head to our FA Cup video wall to watch all of the FA Cup third-round goals.
Video su : Blackburn Cambridge
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Blackburn Cambridge Blackburn Cambridge United 2024 formazioni