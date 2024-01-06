Blackburn-Cambridge United FA Cup | 06-01-2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

(Di sabato 6 gennaio 2024)militano rispettivamente in EFL Championship e League One, entrambi in una posizione di medio-bassa classifica. I Rovers hanno mancato di un soffio i playoff nella scorsa stagione ma per il momento non si stanno ripetendo sugli stessi livelli sopratutto per via dei risultati di un ultimo periodo che li ha visti InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

... ore 18:30) Le partite da almeno un gol per squadra Maidstone - Stevenage , ore 13:30 Milwall - Leicester , ore 13:30 FA Cup: le partite da almeno tre gol complessivi, ......45 INGHILTERRA FA CUP Coventry - Oxford Utd 13:30 Maidstone - Stevenage 13:30 Millwall - Leicester 13:30 Wimbledon - Ipswich 13:30 Sunderland - Newcastle 13:45Utd 16:00 ...Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Cambridge United in the FA Cup today. This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning ...Head to our FA Cup video wall to watch all of the FA Cup third-round goals.