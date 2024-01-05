Vantage Foundation and Duotech join hands to spread joy for all in local community

(Di venerdì 5 gennaio 2024) SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/In a heartwarming collaboration aimed at fosteringspirit,andbusinesscollaborated to make this past holiday season a little brighter for those in need. Through the's Joy For All Initiative, employees fromhave embraced the season of giving by fulfilling the wishes of residents at Chen Su Lan Methodist Children's Home in Singapore. The initiative, designed to encouragebusinesses to actively support their communities, seesemployees personally selecting and wrapping gifts for the children at the residential home. Each gift is accompanied by a handwritten note, adding a personal and meaningful ...

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - This holiday season,is lighting up the lives of underprivileged youth at Rumah Hope Children's Home in Malaysia with a heartwarming initiative designed to foster sensitivity and inclusivity during ...PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - This holiday season,is lighting up the lives of underprivileged youth at Rumah Hope Children's Home in Malaysia with a heartwarming initiative designed to foster sensitivity and inclusivity during ...In a heartwarming collaboration aimed at fostering community spirit, Vantage Foundation and local business Duotech collaborated to make this past holiday season a little brighter for those in need. Th ...Stacy Borden taught us the healing power of nature, that trees are the common denominator that link our health to the health of the globe.