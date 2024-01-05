Vantage Foundation and Duotech join hands to spread joy for all in local community

Vantage Foundation

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Autore : liberoquotidiano
Vantage Foundation and Duotech join hands to spread joy for all in local community (Di venerdì 5 gennaio 2024) SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/

In a heartwarming collaboration aimed at fostering community spirit, Vantage Foundation and local business Duotech collaborated to make this past holiday season a little brighter for those in need. Through the Vantage Foundation's Joy For All Initiative, employees from Duotech have embraced the season of giving by fulfilling the wishes of residents at Chen Su Lan Methodist Children's Home in Singapore. The initiative, designed to encourage local businesses to actively support their communities, sees Duotech employees personally selecting and wrapping gifts for the children at the residential home. Each gift is accompanied by a handwritten note, adding a personal and meaningful ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Vantage Foundation's Wishing Well Initiative Brings Joy To Rumah Hope Children's Home In Malaysia PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - This holiday season, Vantage Foundation is lighting up the lives of underprivileged youth at Rumah Hope Children's Home in Malaysia with a heartwarming initiative designed to foster sensitivity and inclusivity during ...
Vantage Foundation's Wishing Well Initiative Brings Joy To Rumah Hope Children's Home In Malaysia PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - This holiday season, Vantage Foundation is lighting up the lives of underprivileged youth at Rumah Hope Children's Home in Malaysia with a heartwarming initiative designed to foster sensitivity and inclusivity during ...
Vantage Foundation and Duotech join hands to spread joy for all in local community In a heartwarming collaboration aimed at fostering community spirit, Vantage Foundation and local business Duotech collaborated to make this past holiday season a little brighter for those in need. Th ...
UK tree expert an educator and healer who helped us to see what is possible | Opinion Stacy Borden taught us the healing power of nature, that trees are the common denominator that link our health to the health of the globe.
Video su : Vantage Foundation
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Vantage Foundation Vantage Foundation Duotech join hands