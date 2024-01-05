The Brothers Sun si muove tra famiglia | mafia e pasticceria

The Brothers

The Brothers Sun si muove tra famiglia, mafia e pasticceria (Di venerdì 5 gennaio 2024) La serie Netflix con Michelle Yeoh cerca - per lo più efficacemente - di conciliare due anime: quella della commedia familiare e quella della storia di gangster in salsa action e noir. Da tenere d'occhio il promettente Justin Chien
