Marmalade: Joe Keery diventa un criminale nel primo trailer del film (Di venerdì 5 gennaio 2024) Il 9 febbraio arriverà nei cinema americani il film Marmalade, con star Joe Keery e Camila Morrone, ecco il primo trailer. Joe Keery, la star di Stranger Things, è il protagonista di Marmalade accanto a Camila Morrone e Aldis Hodge e il trailer regala le prime sequenze del progetto. Nel video si vede come un tranquillo ragazzo che vive in provincia venga trascinato nel mondo del crimine dalla fidanzata, trovandosi in difficoltà dal punto di vista economico e dovendo occuparsi della madre malata. I dettagli del film Il film Marmalade arriverà nei cinema americani e nel circuito di video on demand il 9 febbraio e rappresenta il debutto alla regia di Keir O'Donnell. Tra gli interpreti ci saranno anche ...Leggi su movieplayer
'Marmalade' Trailer: Aldis Hodge With Joe Keery And Camila Morrone Amid A Prison Escape Aldis Hodge and Joe Keery make a break for it in the upcoming film Marmalade. The new trailer also shows how Keery and Camila Morrone's characters' love led to lives of crime. Directed by Keir ...
