Golf: Sahith Theegala apre il 2024 alla testa del The Sentry (Di venerdì 5 gennaio 2024) Ha preso il via in maniera ufficiale il 2024 del Golf in chiave PGA Tour. E il primo leader della stagione, al The Sentry (che ha tolto la dicitura “Tournament of Champions” in via ufficiale) è Sahith Theegala, una delle figure a livello Golfistico più interessanti del 2023. Per lui un ottimo -9 (64 colpi) con 10 birdie, di cui 6 consecutivi tra la 10 e la 15, e un unico bogey alla 16. Alle sue spalle un nutrito gruppo di avventori del primo evento dell’anno: il due volte vincitore Major Collin Morikawa, il colombiano Camilo Villegas, il sudcoreano Sungjae Im, l’australiano Jason Day e il norvegese Viktor Hovland. Sono tutti a -8, e per ognuno di loro c’è un’inevitabile significatività nel raccordo tra l’annata passata e quella nuova. Golf, il PGA Tour ...Leggi su oasport
