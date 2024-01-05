Fulham-Rotherham (FA Cup, 05-01-2024 ore 20:30 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 5 gennaio 2024) Può un club di Premier League come il Fulham, che ha appena battuto l’Arsenal 2-1 in questo stadio, temere il fanalino di coda della EFL Championship? Il Rotherham infatti nonostante i tre risultati utili consecutivi ha solo 18 punti in classifica dopo ventisei giornate. La risposta secondo noi in un certo senso è affermativa, e InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Fulham-Rotherham (FA Cup - 05-01-2024 ore 20 : 30 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Può un club di Premier League come il Fulham, che ha appena battuto l’Arsenal 2-1 in questo stadio, temere il fanalino di coda della EFL ... (infobetting)
Fulham vs Rotherham United – probabili formazioni
Dopo il trionfo in Premier League contro i rivali londinesi dell’Arsenal, il Fulham accoglie il Rotherham United a Craven Cottage per il terzo turno ... (sport.periodicodaily)
Fulham-Rotherham (FA Cup - 05-01-2024 ore 20 : 30 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Può un club di Premier League come il Fulham, che ha appena battuto l’Arsenal 2-1 in questo stadio, temere il fanalino di coda della EFL ... (infobetting)
I pronostici di venerdì 5 gennaio: Serie A, FA Cup, Primeira Liga Il Fulham dopo avere battuto l'Arsenal nell'ultimo turno di Premier può concedere il bis col modesto Rotherham. Pronostici: la scelta del Veggente Le partite di oggi, venerdì 5 gennaio 2024 - Calciomagazine ...00 Sarreguemines - Valenciennes 18:00 Metz - Clermont 20:45 GIAMAICA PREMIER LEAGUE Arnett Gardens - Treasure Beach 01:00 INGHILTERRA FA CUP Brentford - Wolves 20:15 Fulham - Rotherham 20:30 ... Tottenham vs Burnley - FA Cup third-round: Live score, team news and updates as both teams seek fourth round place plus updates from Brentford vs Wolves and Fulham vs Rotherham Follow Mail Sport's live blog for the latest score, team news and updates as Tottenham host Burnley in the FA Cup third round. Plus updates from Brentford vs Wolves and Fulham vs Rotherham. Fulham vs Rotherham United LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more Follow live coverage as Fulham face Rotherham United in the FA Cup today. This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after ...
Fulham RotherhamVideo su : Fulham Rotherham