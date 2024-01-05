Endotronix Submits PMA Application for its Cordella Pulmonary Artery Sensor System (Di venerdì 5 gennaio 2024) NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Endotronix, Inc., a digital health and medical technology company dedicated to advancing the treatment of heart failure (HF), today announced the submission of a Premarket Approval (PMA) Application for its Cordella™ Pulmonary Artery (PA) Sensor System to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Cordella is an innovative HF patient management platform that delivers proactive PA pressure data and non-invasive vital health data for comprehensive heart failure management at home. Its user-friendly devices securely transmit daily health information to the managing clinician, supporting optimal dosing of guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) to reduce congestion and engaging patients with trended health ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
