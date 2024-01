Converge Announces Next “Coffee and Converge” Event Focused on Re-Imagining Application Modernization

(Di venerdì 5 gennaio 2024) TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce the details of itsand, showcasing the Company's services and solutions. The third instalment of the series will be held in downtown Toronto on Tuesday, January 30th at 8:30am Eastern Time. Thiswill focus on

... Email: [email protected] , Phone: +1 (866) 910 - 4425 View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- technology - solutions -- uk - and - germany - ...Notizie OpenAI ha aperto le candidature per la seconda sessione del suo programma di sei settimane per le startup di intelligenza artificiale ( AI ),2, attraverso il quale investirà un ...Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce the details of its next "Coffee and Converge" event, showcasing the Company's services ...Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce the details of its next 'Coffee and Converge' event, showcasing the Company's services and solutions.