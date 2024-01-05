Chelsea-Preston (FA Cup, 06-01-2024 ore 18:30 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 5 gennaio 2024) Il Chelsea ha vinto tre delle ultime quattro partite di campionato e ha battuto il Newcastle ai rigori arrivando alle semifinali della Coppa di Lega inglese dunque, anche grazie ad un calendario benevolo, è nel suo miglior momento della stagione e non solo. L’impegno nella già citata semifinale di EFL Cup previsto per martedì sera InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Le partite di oggi, sabato 16 dicembre 2023 - Calciomagazine ...00 Preston - Watford 16:00 Sheffield Wed - QPR 16:00 Southampton - Blackburn 16:00 Swansea - Middlesbrough 16:00 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Bournemouth - Luton 16:00 Chelsea - Sheffield Utd 16:00 ... Antonio Conte sottoposto a intervento chirurgico dopo malore: le prime dichiarazioni, come sta ... è certo: Conte ha allenato in Serie A (Juve e Inter), in Premier (Tottenham e Chelsea) e in Liga ...era regolarmente in panchina nell'incontro di FA Cup che il Tottenham ha vinto in casa del Preston ... Gallery: Getting Ready For Chelsea Flick through our gallery of photos above from training this week as the lads prepare for Saturday's cup clash with Chelsea. Chelsea XI vs Preston: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for FA Cup game Thiago Silva could be rested from the backline ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final away at Middlesbrough and the visit of Fulham in the Premier League next weekend. Ian Maatsen may start despite ...
Chelsea PrestonVideo su : Chelsea Preston