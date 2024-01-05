Chelsea-Preston (FA Cup, 06-01-2024 ore 18:30 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 5 gennaio 2024) Il Chelsea ha vinto tre delle ultime quattro partite di campionato e ha battuto il Newcastle ai rigori arrivando alle semifinali della Coppa di Lega inglese dunque, anche grazie ad un calendario benevolo, è nel suo miglior momento della stagione e non solo. L’impegno nella già citata semifinale di EFL Cup previsto per martedì sera InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Chelsea-Preston (FA Cup - 06-01-2024 ore 18 : 30 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Il Chelsea ha vinto tre delle ultime quattro partite di campionato e ha battuto il Newcastle ai rigori arrivando alle semifinali della Coppa di Lega ... (infobetting)
Le partite di oggi, sabato 16 dicembre 2023 - Calciomagazine ...00 Preston - Watford 16:00 Sheffield Wed - QPR 16:00 Southampton - Blackburn 16:00 Swansea - Middlesbrough 16:00 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Bournemouth - Luton 16:00 Chelsea - Sheffield Utd 16:00 ... Antonio Conte sottoposto a intervento chirurgico dopo malore: le prime dichiarazioni, come sta ... è certo: Conte ha allenato in Serie A (Juve e Inter), in Premier (Tottenham e Chelsea) e in Liga ...era regolarmente in panchina nell'incontro di FA Cup che il Tottenham ha vinto in casa del Preston ... Chelsea blow as Mauricio Pochettino reveals latest Christopher Nkunku injury fear Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku will start Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Preston on the bench after picking up an ‘issue’ earlier this week. The Frenchman has been plagued by a knee injury ... Pre-match press conference: Mauricio Pochettino (FA Cup: Chelsea vs. Preston North End) Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup game against Preston North End, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino addressed the media and revealed that Christopher Nkunku has picked up another injury.
Chelsea PrestonVideo su : Chelsea Preston