Chelsea-Preston FA Cup | 06-01-2024 ore 18 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

...00- Watford 16:00 Sheffield Wed - QPR 16:00 Southampton - Blackburn 16:00 Swansea - Middlesbrough 16:00 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Bournemouth - Luton 16:00- Sheffield Utd 16:00 ...... è certo: Conte ha allenato in Serie A (Juve e Inter), in Premier (Tottenham e) e in Liga ...era regolarmente in panchina nell'incontro di FA Cup che il Tottenham ha vinto in casa del...Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku will start Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Preston on the bench after picking up an ‘issue’ earlier this week. The Frenchman has been plagued by a knee injury ...Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup game against Preston North End, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino addressed the media and revealed that Christopher Nkunku has picked up another injury.