Casting Shadows, la recensione del gioco da tavolo: pucciosi sì, ma con stile (Di venerdì 5 gennaio 2024) Casting Shadows – Dallo studio Unstable Games (di cui fa parte anche il brand di gadget e T-shirt nerd “Tee Turtle”) ecco un gioco di carte ricco di spietati ma teneri animaletti, pronti a scagliare incantesimi pur di restare l’unico superstite. Il designer è Ramy Badie, una partita a “Casting Shadows” dura all’incirca 30-60 minuti ed è consigliato per persone dai 12 anni in su. Il numero di partecipanti va da 1 a 5. In Italia è distribuito dalla Asmodee. Ombre, gemme e sfere – Ambientazione & Contenuto Ci troviamo in un mondo fantastico ma oscuro, popolato da strane creature che all’apparenza possono sembrare innocue, ma non appena assorbiranno l’ombra che li circonda, mostreranno la loro vera e potentissima forma. Raccoglieremo risorse per lanciare gli incantesimi appresi durante la nostra ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
