Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of new additions to the G-SHOCK brand of SHOCK-resistant watches. The new GPR-H1000, which belongs to the RANGEMAN series of timepieces Designed to deliver true value in Survival settings, features an optical Heart Rate sensor and GPS Functionality to perform in the harshest natural environments. The Master of G line of G-SHOCK watches is Designed to meet the needs of professionals who work in extreme conditions, delivering superior performance on land, at sea, or in the air with capabilities and functions specially configured for each of these environments. Among these, RANGEMAN timepieces are ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Casio to Release G-SHOCK Designed to Survival Specs - Equipped with Heart Rate Monitor and GPS Functionality
TOKYO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of new additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant ... (sbircialanotizia)
Casio to Release Metaverse-Based Virtual Ride Through the World of G-SHOCK Durability Testing
- New G-SHOCK THE Ride Experience Is Second Offering of VRChat-Based Content from Casio TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., ... (liberoquotidiano)
Casio to Release Metaverse-Based Virtual Ride Through the World of G-SHOCK Durability Testing
New G-SHOCK THE Ride Experience Is Second Offering of VRChat-Based Content from Casio TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. ... (sbircialanotizia)
Casio to Release MR-G with Iconic Form and Comfortable Dura Soft Band
- TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the ... (liberoquotidiano)
Casio to Release MR-G with Iconic Form and Comfortable Dura Soft Band
TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the ... (sbircialanotizia)
Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches Made with Different Types of Carbon Materials
40th anniversary 5000-line timepieces deliver high strength and reduced weight TOKYO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. ... (liberoquotidiano)