Casio to Release G-SHOCK Designed to Survival Specs | Equipped with Heart Rate Monitor and GPS Functionality

TOKYO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of new additions to the G-SHOCK brand of SHOCK-resistant watches. The new GPR-H1000, which belongs to the RANGEMAN series of timepieces Designed to deliver true value in Survival settings, features an optical Heart Rate sensor and GPS Functionality to perform in the harshest natural environments. The Master of G line of G-SHOCK watches is Designed to meet the needs of professionals who work in extreme conditions, delivering superior performance on land, at sea, or in the air with capabilities and functions specially configured for each of these environments. Among these, RANGEMAN timepieces are ...
