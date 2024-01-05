Casio to Release G-SHOCK Designed to Survival Specs | Equipped with Heart Rate Monitor and GPS Functionality

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 5 gennaio 2024) TOKYO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/Computer Co., Ltd. announced today theof new additions to the G-brand of-resistant watches. The new GPR-H1000, which belongs to the RANGEMAN series of timepiecesto deliver true value insettings, features an opticalsensor and GPSto perform in the harshest natural environments. The Master of G line of G-watches isto meet the needs of professionals who work in extreme conditions, delivering superior performance on land, at sea, or in the aircapabilities and functions specially configured for each of these environments. Among these, RANGEMAN timepieces are ...