Cambridge University Hospitals Pioneers NHS Collaboration with uPerform to Optimise EPR Education

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di venerdì 5 gennaio 2024)selectsto scale its Epicprogramme and further support proficiency. ELKRIDGE, Md., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) based in, England, is rolling out an innovative learning platform for its Electronic Patient Record (EPR) system, Epic®. It has selectedto support the