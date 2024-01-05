Bubble Tea Leader Possmei Launches Major 2024 European Expo Tour (Di venerdì 5 gennaio 2024) From Portugal to Sweden, trade show lineup will scale up efforts to empower European Bubble tea businesses and foster development in the region AMSTERDAM, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Possmei, a renowned Taiwanese Bubble tea brand, is announcing an extensive lineup of 2024 European trade shows it will attend. As younger consumers throughout the region Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Ecco la probabile causa: Una 20enne ha dovuto farsi rimuovere centinaia di calcoli renali - blue News I medici hanno scoperto centinaia di calcoli nei reni di una 20enne taiwanese. La causa potrebbe essere il fatto che, secondo quanto riferito, la giovane non amava bere acqua , ma solo bubble tea , una bevanda a base di t a cui vengono aggiunte delle perline di tapioca. La taiwanese Xiao Yu stata ricoverata in ospedale con febbre e dolori alla schiena, sintomi che ha dovuto ... A Dumenza tutto pronto per festeggiare il natale 'Tucc Insema' Non mancheranno cibi e bevande deliziose, con stand dedicati a dolciumi, caldarroste, bevande calde e bubble tea . Per i più grandi, un cocktail bar con Monnalisa Gin renderà l'atmosfera ancora più ...
