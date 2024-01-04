WWE ed UFC si fondono: Il comunicato stampa (Di giovedì 4 gennaio 2024) E’ oramai da mesi in giro la notizia dell’ufficialità dell’acquisto da parte del gruppo Endeavor della WWE e di UFC ma solo oggi è arrivata la notizia della fusione delle due compagini in una. Di seguito il comunicato stama ufficiale. Il post TKO announced in a new press release today … #wwe #ufc #tko pic.twitter.com/cNWZTP4GzQ— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) January 4, 2024 Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
La dieta da 'cavernicolo' di Brock Lesnar ... tuttavia poco dopo aver vinto il titolo mondiale dei pesi massimi UFC, nel 2009 gli fu ... Brock Lesnar rivela la sua dieta carnivora La superstar della WWE Brock Lesnar , 46 anni di Dakota, non parla ... Ufc, la leggenda Amanda Nunes si ritira ... contando un record in UFC di 16 - 2, un record di combattimenti titolati di 12 - 1 e 8 difese ... Al New York Post, Amanda Nunes non ha escluso l'ipotesi di approdare in Wwe come tanti altri suoi ... Bryce Mitchell BANS himself from fighting over the next six months due to 'self-imposed' concussion protocol since scary KO loss to Josh Emmett Mitchell was on the wrong end of one of the scariest knockouts in MMA history at UFC 296, when Emmett landed a devastating blow to his head, sending 'Thug Nasty' into a brief moment of unconsciousness ... MMA in 2024: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, Francis Ngannou crossover among fights to make this year There are big fights on the horizon in mixed martial arts but some of the biggest are unconfirmed or unlikely to occur. UFC 300 lacks a big ticket item at the moment, Francis Ngannou needs a bankable ...
WWE UFCVideo su : WWE UFC