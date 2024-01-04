“Watchful Eyes”: Nuova scommessa cinematografica di LIGHTLESS Productions promette innovazione e mistero (Di giovedì 4 gennaio 2024) LIGHTLESS Productions, attiva nel settore della produzione cinematografica e televisiva e basata a Roma, sta per intraprendere un nuovo progetto cinematografico intitolato “Watchful Eyes”. Questa produzione indipendente, caratterizzata da un budget contenuto, ha già ottenuto una parte significativa dei fondi necessari grazie al coinvolgimento di produttori associati. In aggiunta, per coprire le spese di promozione Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Watchful Eyes - l’horror di Lightless Production è in produzione (VIDEO)
Lightless Productions, la casa di produzione cinematografica e televisiva con sede a Roma, sta realizzando il suo primo film intitolato Watchful ... (cinemaserietv)
Watchful Eyes Watchful Eyes - Un film di Gianluca Lasaracina. Troppe scomparse misteriose. Con Mariasole Di Maio. Horror, Italia, 2023. Durata 90 ... Watchful Eyes Watchful Eyes - Un film di Gianluca Lasaracina. Troppe scomparse misteriose. Con Mariasole Di Maio. Horror, Italia, 2023. Durata 90 ... The unblinking eye: Can road cameras revolutionize traffic safety in India Imagine you are hurtling down a chaotic Indian highway, horns blaring like a symphony of impatience, scooters weaving through inches of space, and pedestrians braving the metal river with a stoic ... Separated elephant calf reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu’s Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Watch video Forest officials have successfully reunited a baby elephant with her mother at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. The calf was discovered wandering alone, desperately searching for ...
Watchful EyesVideo su : Watchful Eyes