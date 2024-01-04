UniFAHS Raises USD 1.4 Million in Seed Funding to Scale Bacteriophage Technology for Sustainable Agriculture (Di giovedì 4 gennaio 2024) BANGKOK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
UniFAHS, a trailblazing bioTechnology company specialising in phage Technology for Sustainable Agriculture and food safety, today announced it has raised over USD 1.4 Million in its Seed Funding round. This significant step propels the company forward in its mission of growth and transforming food production using environmentally friendly and Sustainable approaches. The Funding round, led by A2D Ventures and supported by contributions from Asian Development Bank Ventures (ADB Ventures) and InnoSpace (Thailand), underscores the strong confidence in UniFAHS's innovative approach and future potential. A2D Ventures is a prominent community-led early-stage investing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
