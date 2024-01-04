Tokayev: "Il 2024 sarà un anno cruciale per il Kazakistan" (Di giovedì 4 gennaio 2024) Nel corso di una lunga intervista al quotidiano Egemen Qazaqstan, il presidente kazako ha tracciato le proprie aspettative per il nuovo annoLeggi su ilgiornale
Advertising
The Tokayev Interview and Nazarbayev’s Long Shadow Kazakh President Tokayev says he “openly told Nursultan Abishuly Nazarbayev that the political arrogance of his close associates almost destroyed the country.” ... Kazakh president conveys condolences to Iran over Kerman bombings I express deep condolences to you and the families who lost their loved ones, as well as to the entire Iranian people,’ says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - Anadolu Ajansi ...
Tokayev 2024Video su : Tokayev 2024