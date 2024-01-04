THE BOYZ, fuori il video di ‘Honey’ di Sunwoo e Eric (Di giovedì 4 gennaio 2024) È disponibile il nuovo video musicale di Honey, brano della nuova special unit formata da Sunwoo e Eric dei THE BOYZ. Il video è stato pubblicato su YouTube il 4 gennaio: Honey è una delle due tracce cantate dalle special unit incluse nell’album PHANTASY: Pt. 2 Sixth Sense. Eric ha partecipato alla scrittura del brano, che è anche la prima canzone in inglese del gruppo. Sunwoo e Eric promuoveranno la canzone per circa due settimane, a partire dalla partecipazione a Music Bank il 5 gennaio. LEGGI ANCHE: Il 2024 degli Stray Kids: un tour mondiale e nuovi album I THE BOYZ, dal loro debutto nel 2017 (sotto la IST Entertainment), hanno pubblicato quattro album in studio, di cui l’ultimo – PHANTASY: Pt. 2 Sixth Sense – è uscito lo ...Leggi su funweek
